Robert W. Baird Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $190.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

