Robert W. Baird Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $49.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

NYSE:DT opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

