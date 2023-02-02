Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.24.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

ROK stock opened at $282.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.17. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $295.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,698 shares of company stock worth $3,263,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.