Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

