Royal Bank of Canada Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$145.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.44.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of CGI stock traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 192,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,677. CGI has a 1 year low of C$95.45 and a 1 year high of C$121.89. The company has a market cap of C$28.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.48.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.