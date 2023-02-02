RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 5.7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.16. 447,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,404,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,457,489.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,801,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,809,390.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,457,489.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,801,255 shares in the company, valued at $840,809,390.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,789,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,548 shares of company stock worth $3,281,816. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RPC by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Articles

