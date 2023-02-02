RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $345.25

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.25 ($4.26) and traded as high as GBX 380.60 ($4.70). RWS shares last traded at GBX 376.60 ($4.65), with a volume of 436,815 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

RWS Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 368.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 345.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,684.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

RWS Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at RWS

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.79%.

In other RWS news, insider Lara Boro acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($12,132.27).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Featured Stories

