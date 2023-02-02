Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 181,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 421,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Ryvyl Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 111.78% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryvyl Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

