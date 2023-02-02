Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
BRW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,167. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $242,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,281,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,394,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
