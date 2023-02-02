Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

BRW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,167. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $242,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,281,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,394,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

