Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 98.40 ($1.22). Approximately 234,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 777,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.27).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.52) to GBX 119 ($1.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.95. The firm has a market cap of £246.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,640.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.