Safe Price Reaches $12.93 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Safe has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $12.93 or 0.00053689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $269.32 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00229628 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00098811 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.1610612 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

