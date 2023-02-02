Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 348.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982,346 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 2.8% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $48,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.8 %

Sanofi Profile

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 362,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

