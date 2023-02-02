Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NYSE:SLB opened at $55.70 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

