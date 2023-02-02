Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 4.8%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.85 and last traded at $53.05. Approximately 3,559,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,645,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

