Scotiabank Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$66.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.29.

TRP traded up C$1.17 on Thursday, hitting C$55.28. 3,069,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,103. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$52.12 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$55.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.55.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

