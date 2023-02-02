SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $209.23. The company had a trading volume of 359,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35.

