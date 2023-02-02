SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 62 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

