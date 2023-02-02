SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $418.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,053. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.90.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

