SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,391 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

JEPI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,455. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.

