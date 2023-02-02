SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 230,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 295,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.31. 1,745,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

