Seascape Capital Management Buys 654 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.25. 357,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,178. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $162.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.