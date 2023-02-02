Seascape Capital Management Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 18,221,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,703,096. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $248.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

