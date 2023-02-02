Seascape Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EW traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

