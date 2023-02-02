Seascape Capital Management Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 2.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $78.93. 1,059,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,364. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

