Seascape Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $396.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $525.18. The company has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.30 and its 200-day moving average is $347.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

