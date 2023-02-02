Seascape Capital Management Takes $482,000 Position in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 1.67% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 89,972 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

