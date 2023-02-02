Secret (SIE) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Secret has a total market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $2,096.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00606818 USD and is up 9.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,279.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

