Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 401,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after buying an additional 212,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

