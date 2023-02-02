Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

ST stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,741,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after buying an additional 664,798 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 235,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 210,432 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

