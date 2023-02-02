Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.
Sensata Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %
ST stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $59.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies
In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,741,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after buying an additional 664,798 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 235,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 210,432 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
