Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.00

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.30). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 44,281 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £596.80 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

