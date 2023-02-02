Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.88

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

