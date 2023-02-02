Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.55

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.55 and traded as high as C$39.67. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$39.60, with a volume of 3,002,544 shares trading hands.

SJR.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

The company has a market cap of C$19.82 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.96%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

