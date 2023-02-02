Shentu (CTK) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Shentu has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market cap of $74.22 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00403329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.78 or 0.28310741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00555356 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,433,759 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

