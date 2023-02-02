Siacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.52 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $172.74 million and $13.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,598.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00421207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00737261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00579819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00181210 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,138,002,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.