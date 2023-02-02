Signaturefd LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

