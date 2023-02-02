Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.59 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

