Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

