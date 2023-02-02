Signaturefd LLC Sells 7,953 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 363,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,703,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

