Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Silgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Silgan by 48.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 164,750 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 161,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

