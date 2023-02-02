Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF opened at C$3.86 on Monday. Sinch AB has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.25.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following divisions: Messaging; Voice and Video; Email; and Operators. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing of personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.
