Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Down 0.4%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.64 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.63). 116,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 676,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.20 ($0.63).

Smiths News Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.52. The company has a market cap of £119.79 million and a P/E ratio of 506.00.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.