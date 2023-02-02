Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.74 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $136.62 million and approximately $23.74 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,536,309,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,536,335,851 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

