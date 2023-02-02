Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 7,445,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 31,525,922 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.37.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Snap to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Snap Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.