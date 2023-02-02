SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 10%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.12. 28,005,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 45,992,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $145,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 54.6% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.