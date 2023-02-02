Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07), reports. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 9,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,352. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

