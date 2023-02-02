Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SBSI stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $43.71.
Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares Company Profile
Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.