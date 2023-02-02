Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 48.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

