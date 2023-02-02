SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLD traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.94. 3,345,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,417. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

