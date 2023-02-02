SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,176,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $953,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.50. 611,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,857. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

