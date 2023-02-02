Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

SPB opened at $66.93 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.56). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.19 million. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

