Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Spire had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.35 EPS.

Spire Trading Up 0.8 %

Spire stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.86. 104,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SR shares. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.